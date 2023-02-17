SEATTLE — The parents and young daughter of a 36-year-old man who killed himself while detained in the basement of a southeast Washington courthouse have filed an $8.5 million claim, alleging Kyle Lara’s body wasn’t discovered for 18 hours and that officials “twice served food to Mr. Lara’s corpse.”

“This is the worst case I have ever seen,” said Ryan Dreveskracht, the family’s Seattle attorney, also a member of the state agency responsible for establishing standards and certification guidelines for Washington correction officers.