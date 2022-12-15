SEATTLE — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they’re psychologically unfit.

It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story about a Tacoma police officer facing criminal charges for an in-custody death after he exhibited signs of a mental breakdown at the academy.



