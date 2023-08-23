Lakewood Water District PFAS

These six tanks each hold 14,000 gallons of water system at a water treatment plant in Lakewood, Nov. 3, 2022. The plant is close by JBLM where PFAS firefighting foams were used for years and have caused increasing levels of PFAS pollution in recent years. 

SEATTLE — Public water systems across the U.S. — including those in Washington — that have found “forever chemicals” in their drinking water are eligible for a piece of roughly $1.2 billion as part of a court settlement with chemical and manufacturing giants DuPont, Chemours and Corteva.

The settlement was preliminarily approved by a federal judge in South Carolina on Tuesday. Attorneys who have negotiated the settlement will soon begin notifying any public water systems that either have so far detected any level of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS; serve more than 3,300 people; or are required by state or federal law to test for PFAS.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?