SEATTLE — Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich announced Monday he's stepping down after more than five years in the position, leaving the party looking for new leadership as it heads into the 2024 election.

"After 12 and a half years working at the Washington State Republican Party, it is time for a change," Heimlich wrote in a message to state GOP officials obtained by The Seattle Times. "It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the chairman of this great organization for 5 1/2 years, but for the sake of my family it is time to pass the torch to someone new."



