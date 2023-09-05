221226-newslocal-fentanyl 01.JPG (copy)
Boxes of Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray are available for those in need at Alano Club at 213 N. Chelan Ave. The nasal spray is used to help reverse the lethal effects of an opioid overdose.

SEATTLE — The number of doses of opioid reversal medication administered in Washington public schools has increased from two to 42 in the past three years, according to new data that mirrors the state’s growing problem with drug overdoses.

A state law passed in 2019 requires school districts with 2,000 or more students to have at least one set of naloxone in each high school. Naloxone is a lifesaving drug that reverses opioid overdoses, often administered as a nasal spray, but it could also be an injection. One set usually includes two doses.



