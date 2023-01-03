SEATTLE — Washington Sen. Patty Murray was sworn in Tuesday as Senate president pro tempore, becoming the first woman in the country’s history to hold that role.

In the process Murray immediately, and temporarily, became the second person in line for the presidency.



