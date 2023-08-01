SEATTLE — Washington is joining several states in challenging Idaho's recent abortion travel ban, arguing the new law is harmful and has already flooded Idaho's neighbors with residents seeking care, according to a brief filed Monday.

It's the third time Washington has weighed in on Idaho's latest abortion laws. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office has been working on ways to maintain and expand access to abortion care since last summer's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. The law, which went into effect in Idaho in May, makes it illegal to "recruit, harbor or transport" minors for abortions without parental consent — and calls this aid to minors "trafficking."



___ ©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

