YAKIMA — The Washington Department of Labor & Industries proposed a 4.8% increase in workers' compensation insurance payments in 2023.

All employers in Washington must purchase workers' compensation coverage through L&I or be self-insured. Workers' compensation covers medical care, wage and disability benefits for injured workers.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?