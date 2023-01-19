SEATTLE — A federal judge is being asked to weigh in on whether Washington state's social services agency should face consequences for major delays in providing mental health services to people in jail.

Disability Rights Washington has filed a motion in federal court alleging the Department of Social and Health Services is in breach of a 2018 settlement to provide timely competency restoration services to thousands of people waiting in jails. The nonprofit civil rights group is asking the court to consider reinstating fines and using other means to compel DSHS into compliance.



