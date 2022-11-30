OLYMPIA — Washington can collect a new state capital gains tax, following a Washington Supreme Court order Wednesday that comes as the justices are about two months from hearing a challenge to the tax's constitutionality.

The state Supreme Court issued a stay Wednesday on a lower-court ruling from March that said the tax was unconstitutional.



