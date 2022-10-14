OLYMPIA — Taxpayers are off the hook for cost overruns on the Highway 99 tunnel, after the Washington state Supreme Court turned down a hearing request Thursday from contractors on the project.

The court's decision to decline to hear an appeal by Seattle Tunnel Partners also means the state can keep $77 million in penalties a jury had awarded the Washington State Department of Transportation for project delays.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

