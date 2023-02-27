SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation is set to resume charging late fees and penalties for unpaid tolls beginning March 1.

WSDOT suspended the fees for unpaid tolls and penalties in June 2021. The department announced in December it would in March bring back $5 late-payment fees for missing the due date and civil penalties of $40 per trip on tolls that go unpaid for 80 days.



