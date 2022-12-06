SEATTLE — The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week.

When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical clinic was running low on supplies earlier this year, staff ordered replenishments online. But the Washington state sales tax was automatically slapped on the order.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

