WORLD-NEWS-RUSSIA-WAGNER-PUTIN-GET

The Russian flag flies above the Russian Ambassador's residence a few blocks north of the White House on June 24, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly directed his troops towards Moscow after departing Ukraine in a growing armed rebellion, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish the dissidents. 

NEW YORK — Belarus’s president said Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in his country, as Vladimir Putin said Russia averted “civil war” after the mutiny by fighters loyal to the mercenary leader.

President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that Prigozhin had flown into Belarus, in line with an agreement that he’d negotiated with Putin and the rebel chief to end the revolt that came within 200 kilometers of Moscow.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.