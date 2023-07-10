WORLD-NEWS-RUSSIA-WAGNER-AFRICA-GET

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. 

NEW YORK — The Kremlin is willing to let Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group keep some of its extensive operations in Africa, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions, as Russia scrambles to retain its influence in the resource-rich continent in the aftermath of his attempted mutiny.

The deal includes Wagner's operations in the Central African Republic (CAR) and has the support of President Vladimir Putin, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg News. Visit at bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

