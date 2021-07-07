WASHINGTON, D.C. — The pressure is mounting for the U.S. and Canadian governments to lift or at least loosen restrictions at their shared border after 16 months, with seemingly no end point in sight.
With COVID-19 vaccinations rising and infection rates plummeting, border communities, travel groups and long-separated families are anxious for officials, at minimum, to lay out a plan for reopening the 5,500-mile land boundary. Instead, the governments announced another extension of the restrictions through at least July 21.
"They are very frustrated because nobody can really explain what the holdup is," said U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican who co-chairs the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.
"You look at the effects here in Michigan or in northern New York — any one of the border states. There (are) some real impacts happening."
Business owners, would-be tourists and people with property on the other side of the border are fretting about losing out on a second summer season. Families and friends long separated — many now vaccinated — are eager to reunite. Huizenga's wife, Natalie, who is from the Toronto area, hasn't seen her parents in Canada for more than a year and a half.
High-profile exceptions, like for National Hockey League players during the Stanley Cup finals, have disgusted more than a few people.
"So COVID doesn't affect you if you're skating in the NHL?" Huizenga said. "What I think drives people crazy are the inconsistencies."
The Canadian government did make a change at the border, effective Monday, allowing fully vaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents who test negative for COVID-19 to return to the country without observing some of Canada's strict 14-day quarantine rules.
But fully vaccinated Americans who want to cross for nonessential reasons still may not enter. That's despite the recommendation last month of an expert panel to the Canadian ministry of health that advised allowing fully vaccinated travelers to enter Canada as long as they had a negative COVID-19 test.
On the U.S. side, officials have continued to resist travel exceptions for the reunification of family members or unmarried couples.
Asked last week for an update, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted the United States has set up a task force with Canadian officials to discuss what criteria should be and when it would be safe to reopen.
"We’re guided by our public health officials, but I don't have any updates on the timeline at this point," Psaki said.
Members of Congress have significantly upped the pressure on President Joe Biden to loosen the restrictions, pointing out that he had wanted the country to be mostly "back to normal" by the Fourth of July.
Setting up expert task forces is "not a good sign that things are going to move quickly," said Laurie Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
"Because working groups don't tend to move very quickly in the government," Trautman said, "I would stand by an estimate I gave recently, which is that by Labor Day fully vaccinated travelers will be able to cross, regardless of nationality and trip purpose."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a cautious approach. He initially said he'd relax the border rules only after at least 75% of Canadians got their first shot and 20% were fully vaccinated. Ottawa has since raised that benchmark to 75% fully vaccinated.
"We all want to get back to normal. We want to start traveling again," Trudeau said at a late June news conference. "At each stage, our priority has always been and must remain the safety of Canadians. I understand that people want to travel. We want to get this behind us, and we will."
Part of what is driving the hesitancy in Canada is the variants of the virus, but also domestic politics, Trautman said.
It's widely expected that the Trudeau government will call an election soon, either this summer or fall, and Canadian public opinion has broadly favored keeping the border restrictions in place.
"If you look at some of the words and language that Trudeau uses, it's really all about 'keeping Canadians safe,' without any real substance to that messaging, so I think he's definitely pandering to his base because there's an election year coming up," Trautman said.
The U.S. Travel Association estimates the U.S. economy loses $340 million every week the border restrictions are in place.