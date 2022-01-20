WENATCHEE — A pharmacist has been fired from a Walgreens pharmacy for allegedly issuing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards.
The action was taken after it was reported to the company by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The health district was informed by Douglas County Fire District 2 about the pharmacist's alleged actions in mid- to late-October, Health District Administrator Luke Davies said Wednesday.
Davies said he followed up and communicated with the fire district about the situation. The health district also notified a Walgreens district manager about the pharmacist's alleged actions, and made a report to the state Department of Health, the attorney general's office and local law enforcement.
Walgreens cooperated with state authorities and conducted its own internal investigation which resulted in the pharmacist's firing, said Fraser Engerman, Walgreens' senior director of external relations, in an email to The Wenatchee World.
When asked about the allegations of the use of fraudulent vaccine cards by its employees, Brett provided the following statement:
"Following completion of an internal investigation conducted by the district regarding vaccination status, two members of the district chose to resign from Douglas County Fire District 2. The district and all personnel are in compliance with all state vaccination mandates and CDC guidelines. We are unable to provide further comment as this is a personnel matter."
The Wenatchee World has requested records from the Douglas County Fire District 2 regarding the resignations.
The Wenatchee World has also requested records from the state Department of Health, attorney general's office and East Wenatchee Police Department on the pharmacist's alleged actions.
Davies also said the public should not be concerned about having received a "fake shot" from Walgreens.
"We don't want people to panic or be concerned that they didn't get something that was appropriate," he said. "That's not the case that we understood from what's happening in this Walgreens."
