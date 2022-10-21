NEW YORK — U.S. stocks surged to close out the trading week on Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December, raising hopes the central bank may be poised to adopt a less aggressive policy stance.

Some Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon, according to a Wall Street Journal report, and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.



