NEW YORK — U.S. stocks surged to close out the trading week on Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December, raising hopes the central bank may be poised to adopt a less aggressive policy stance.
Some Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon, according to a Wall Street Journal report, and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly echoed that sentiment and said it's time to start talking about slowing the pace of the hikes in borrowing costs and doing so should avoid sending the economy into an "unforced downturn" by hiking interest rates too sharply.
In addition, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans reiterated his stance the Fed should get policy to "a bit above" 4.5% by early next year and then hold it there.
Analysts widely expect the Fed to hike rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight meeting in November. Equities have been under pressure this year as the central bank has embarked on an aggressive rate hike path as it attempts to reign in stubbornly high inflation, increasing worries of a policy error that will send the economy into a recession.
"You had the (report) and then you had some confirmation that 75 seems to be pretty baked in for November here but perhaps there is room to slow and extend... rather than front-load so high and then have to peel off, you kind of ease to your 4.75% or 5% peak," said Tom Hainlin, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"Then maybe just hold there for a while so you are getting a little bit of relief."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 86.97 points, or 2.37%, to end at 3,752.75 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 245.12 points, or 2.31%, to 10,859.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 760.36 points, or 2.51%, to 31,093.95.
Each of the three major indexes notched their biggest weekly percentage gains in four months.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone