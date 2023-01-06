A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, on Dec. 14, 2022. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK — Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday as data that showed cooling wages and a contraction in U.S. services activity eased worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.

The nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, data from the Labor Department showed, while a 0.3% rise in average earnings was smaller than expected and lower than the previous month.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?