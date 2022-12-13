NEW YORK — Wall Street stocks, bonds and the dollar were muted on Wednesday morning ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day and central bank decisions in Europe and Britain on Thursday.

The subdued price moves followed a rally in stocks and a sharp drop in the U.S. dollar in the previous session when the consumer prices data showed a slowdown in inflation. That lifted hopes that central banks will stop raising rates in early 2023.



