Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Friday.

 Reuters/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors went on a buying spree, shrugging off concerns about the economic outlook.

The gains followed a sharp sell-off that began in mid-August, triggered by concerns about the impact of tighter monetary policies and signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.