Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell interest rate announcement on the trading floor at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

Screens on the trading floor at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) display the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference after the Federal Reserve announced interest rates will raise half a percentage point, in New York City, on Dec. 14. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK — Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to extend losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation, hammered sentiment.

Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening ahead, and the central bank's projection that interest rates would breach the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.



