COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University will host a three-day conference, "Race and Belonging: Latinx Experiences in the PNW," starting Tuesday.
Race in the Walla Walla Valley and Eastern Washington will be the focus of the annual gathering that will be presented in person and online. On tap are speakers Guadalupe Gamboa, Michael Fox, María Isabel Morales and Mario Jimenez Sifuentez.
Attendees must register in advance at wallawalla.edu/dbc. Links for live-streamed events are available online.
For Gamboa, a farmworker activist, and Fox, a retired King County Superior Court judge, the conference will be a return to a historic moment — captured on film by renowned Washington state photographer Irwin Nash — in their early careers.
Having arrived in Walla Walla to help agricultural workers gain fair wages, Gamboa and Fox were arrested for trespassing at a labor camp owned by Rogers Walla Walla Canning Company. The men were working to educate people there of their right to organize and fight for humane working conditions.
The case would later reach the Washington State Supreme Court and result in changing laws and securing the right for organizers to visit labor camps — the Walla Walla area had several at the time — and tell farmworkers of their right to legally organize.
Earlier this year, Fox told KUOW public radio that Social Security, workers compensation, unemployment pay, overtime protections, guaranteed rest breaks and minimum wage laws were not given to farmworkers at that time.
That overturned conviction for the Walla Walla arrests confirmed that tenants in labor camps had the right to meet with union representation. The case was instrumental to the "early effort of the union," according to University of Washington's "Civil Rights & Labor History Project."
Gamboa and Fox continued to fight for the rights of minorities throughout their careers.
Events at WWU this week are free and open to all.
Cheris Current, director of the Donald Blake Center, said the consideration of race in this area is an under-developed area of study.
"The conference this year will specifically focus on the experiences of Latinx people in our area," Current said.
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Gamboa and Fox will present "Fight in Fields: The Farmworkers Struggle for Economic and Social Justice in Washington State."
The two will talk about their roles in the continuing fight against structural racism and for farmworker justice. The presentation will be followed at noon with a Q&A, "Organizing Then and Now," that will include Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Morales will present "Culture, Land, and Play: Listening To and Learning From Mexican American Children of Immigrants" at the Melvin K. West Fine Arts Center Auditorium.
Morales' doctoral dissertation research sheds light on the stories and experiences of migrant children working in cherry orchards in Central Washington.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Sifuentez will discuss his book, "Of Forests and Fields: Mexican Labor in the Pacific Northwest," in the Melvin K. West Fine Arts Center Auditorium, 200 S. College Ave.
Sifuentez completed his doctorate in American Studies with a focus on immigration and labor. His book analyzes the factors that brought ethnic Mexican immigrants to the Pacific Northwest and the ways immigrants responded to labor conditions by demanding both labor rights and citizenship rights.