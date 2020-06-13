WALLA WALLA — With the elimination of one public voice for the Walla Walla Police Department, another is being added.
Chief Scott Bieber of the Walla Walla Police Department this morning confirmed his staff made a departmental decision to "dump" its social media accounts Monday.
Bieber said he is building a means to replace those virtual conversations with face-to-face, deep and locally meaningful discussions.
There were several reasons for leaving social media as a department but primarily the accounts, including Facebook and Twitter, were intended to spread positive messages out to the public about the force and its work, the chief said this morning.
"But what we found out over the Officer Small issue was we had trolls and zealots trying to scream as loudly as they can for their own cause."
Officer Nat Small has become the source of controversy in the community and beyond for a tattoo on his forearm he says is linked to his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite its historic symbolism for Nazi white supremacy.
The inked image includes a double lightning bolt "SS" unofficially adopted by a group of elite shooters known as scout snipers.
The image was denounced by the Marine Corps in 2012.
Public outcry began last week when a photo that showed Small's arm began circulating on local Facebook pages.
The Walla Walla Police Department responded with a post on its Facebook page explaining the tattoo as a symbol of Small's service and shared an article about Small from military publication Stars and Stripes.
The post and news coverage have been flooded with comments.
Many have been supportive of Small's character, military service and police work.
Others have harshly criticized the officer for appropriating the symbol of Nazi Germany, called the tattoo "horrendous" and pointed out the history behind the symbol on Small's arm has long had racist links.
The Walla Walla Police Department has been using social media for a few years as a place of local information about police and other matters, and for community outreach.
But as the story about Small began blowing up, the department's public information officer, Eric Knudson, "was spending an inordinate amount of time trying to deal with social media when he has several other duties he has to perform," Bieber said.
The chief said he closed his own Facebook account several months ago, tiring of being trolled and seeing social media used less and less as a platform for conversations and much more for people to air grievances, vent and "try to get some emotional reaction from people."
The same happened in overdrive with the police department's accounts in recent days, Bieber said.
"And that is not what we want to bring about in society. We are a local, municipal police department. We wound up getting lambasted by people from all over the country and all over the world. They don't know us, and they don't know our work."
That said, Bieber wants to hear from those who do know the community, he pointed out.
To that end he is at the beginning of building a "Chief's Advisory Committee," something he has been thinking and talking about doing for two years.
"Just like anyone who is human, I procrastinate. And I realize I cannot put this off," he said.
With the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and then uproar over Small, Bieber said he realized this is the moment to take his advisory idea from concept to reality.
"I'm reaching out to diverse community members. I want to meet face-to-face with people, to have conversations with people," he said.
The chief said he anticipates gathering together people from the area's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups and Latino, black, Jewish micro-communities for monthly discussions.
"I want it to cover the diverse community Walla Walla is becoming. I want to know their issues and even their kudos, so we can be responsive to our community ... This won't be a gripe session, but what are the issues locally that we can solve? I want to know."
The Walla Walla Police Department is not in place to serve only the "wealthy and well connected," but to protect all people, Bieber said.
"It is my hope we don't treat people poorly," he said. "That is not our mission."
People who want to continue using social media to keep up with the Walla Walla Police Department can do so through the city of Walla Walla's website, city spokesman Brenden Koch said in an email today.
"The WWPD social media accounts were created to share useful and positive content with local residents and notify the public of crime investigations. Going forward, these types of content will be shared on the PD page on the city website and on city social media," Koch said.