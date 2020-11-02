WALLA WALLA — A spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases is sending Walla Walla students home for two weeks.
The move comes as Tri-Cities schools work to bring more elementary students back into classrooms and districts are wrestling with when and how to reopen for middle and high school students
Walla Walla has seen a five-fold increase in cases in recent weeks, said a school district news release.
On Monday, the county reported 109 new cases since Friday.
It's not immediately clear what is driving the upswing but officials say the outbreaks have not been in the schools. However, many employees and students are getting sick or exposed.
Already, 24 staff and 12 students are isolated at home because of exposure in recent weeks.
The Walla Walla School District had allowed some special needs students and career and technical education students to return to in-person learning, and was planning on resuming some athletic activities on campus.
Health officials recommended the district hold off on the sports activities. The school district's plan also recommended they stop teaching classes on campus. The closure will last for two weeks.
"We certainly hoped we would never be in this position, but these soaring case counts and recommendations warrant we respond accordingly to help curb COVID spread across our community," Superintendent Wade Smith said.
"The quicker we can get case counts back under control, the quicker we can transition students back to campus," he said.
The state reported that there was 140 new cases for every 100,000 people in Walla Walla County between Oct. 6 and 19.
The Kennewick School District reported Monday that seven more elementary students and one employee have tested positive for COVID.
In all, 21 employees and 14 students who have been in district buildings or facilities have reported testing positive for the virus since late August.
On Monday, the Richland School District reported its first student with a positive virus test.
Benton Franklin Health District said all of the cases have come from outside of the public and private schools rather than being passed between students and staff within the schools.
The Benton Franklin Health District continues to support opening schools, saying that the potential risk to students is lower than the cost of having them not in school. Health Officer Dr. Amy Person has said students do need to wear masks and make sure they keep a 6-foot distance.