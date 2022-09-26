WALLA WALLA — Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday, Sept. 22, continues to undergo surgery at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. But he is expected to make a full recovery, according to his father, Dean Atkinson Sr.

“There’s nothing, according to the (Washington State Patrol), that would prevent him from reengaging (as a trooper), if he so chooses,” Atkinson Sr. said in a brief interview Monday, Sept. 26.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?