US-NEWS-VA-WALMART-SHOOTING-LAWSUIT-VP

Flowers are placed by a tree outside a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart on Nov. 23, where a mass shooting took place the night before. 

 Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Walmart employee who says she narrowly missed being shot as another employee opened fire inside a Chesapeake store last week filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company Tuesday, alleging it ignored her complaints about his troubling behavior in the months prior to the deadly shooting.

Donya Prioleau, who worked at the Sam’s Circle Walmart as an overnight stocker and trainer for over a year, was in the break room when the gunfire erupted, the lawsuit said. Bullets “whizzed” by her face and left side, narrowly missing her, the claim said. Prioleau fell as she scrambled to get out of the room, injuring her knee and elbow.



©2022 The Virginian-Pilot. Visit pilotonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.