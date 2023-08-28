BIZ-AMAZON-SHIPPING-FEES-DMT

Amazon is testing a new $35 minimum for free shipping in some ZIP codes. Prime subscribers will not be affected.

SEATTLE — Amazon shoppers might have to start putting more items in their cart to qualify for free shipping.

The Seattle-based company is testing a new minimum requirement, $35 instead of $25, to waive the shipping fee, according to Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin.



What's NABUR?