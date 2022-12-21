Beds lay ready at a women's cold-weather shelter that Wenatchee Rescue Mission opened on Dec. 23, 2021, after executive Director Scott Johnson was told a number of women were turning to prostitution in order to have a warm place to sleep at night because other shelters were full.
WENATCHEE— With temperatures dropping below zero this week, warming shelters are providing safety to those who need to escape the cold outside.
Lighthouse soup kitchen, operated by Lighthouse Christian Ministries, l410 S Columbia St., in Wenatchee, offers its indoor space for everyone all year long.
Executive director Shawn Arington, said the soup kitchen has had a few more people than usual lately seeking shelter from the cold. He said usually there are 40-50 people during the day and he said he welcomes more if they are looking for a place to stay warm.
The soup kitchen serves 80-120 meals at every breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. Arington said that like many other soup kitchens and food pantries around the region, it is experiencing low donations of canned food and other non-perishable food. He said a lot of economic hardships are preventing people from donating more.
When the soup kitchen closes for the day, Arington said the majority of the people there will go to the St. Francis House, an overnight shelter.
St. Francis is operated by the People’s Foundation and is located at 810 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Men, women, children and pets are all welcome at the shelter from 7 p.m to 7 a.m.
Manager Harry Williams said the shelter capacity is 34 people, however, he also said they hate having to turn away people and usually allows everyone who needs shelter a place to stay the night. He said lately there have been around 40 people per night.
Williams said they provide transportation services to and from the Lighthouse soup kitchen for those who have trouble walking.
An organization that provides both day and night shelter is the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Executive Director Scott Johnson said anyone and their pets can come to the Rescue Mission to seek shelter from the cold.
The Rescue Mission can house over 90 people, and has 13 low barrier cold weather beds for women and 40 low barrier cold weather beds for men.
Last week, NCW Libraries announced that its libraries would provide warm sheltering for anyone in need during its normal operating hours.
Veronica Farias, communications director for the Chelan-Douglas Health District said the health district will help provide the libraries with resources, such as blankets and water. The Wenatchee location is at 310 Douglas St. The East Wenatchee Location is 271 Ninth St. N.E.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone