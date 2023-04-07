SEATTLE — Last year, Washington officials ended commercial fish farming in state waters — in the long wake of a massive spill of nonnative Atlantic salmon into the Salish Sea, the inland marine waters of Washington and British Columbia, in 2017.

Now fish farming could make a comeback, marking a new era of aquaculture on state lands.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.