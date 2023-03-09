SEATTLE — Washington's first auction of greenhouse-gas pollution allowances raised an estimated $300 million in a closely watched sale as companies, consumers and the Legislature get their first glimpse of the cost of emitting in the state.

The Department of Ecology announced Tuesday it had sold all of its almost 6.2 million allowances, each representing one metric ton of greenhouse-gas emissions. The settlement price was $48.50 per ton, more than double the starting price of $22.20. The department says the revenue raised from last week's auction will be confirmed in a report later this month after financial transactions are completed.



