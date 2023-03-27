SEATTLE — Washington's homeless population is on the rise, according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it's largely driven by Seattle and King County.

The number of Washingtonians who are unsheltered, in vehicles or in temporary shelter grew by 10% from 2020 to 2022, increasing by 2,288 people. Slightly more than 70% of that growth came from Seattle and King County, according to part one of HUD's 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report.



