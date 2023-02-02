SEATTLE — Up to $1,200 is now available for hundreds of thousands of low-income working Washington families, thanks to a 2008 law that — 15 years later — is finally funded for the first time.

The money comes from the Working Families Tax Credit, a state program intended to provide a modest cash boost to workers near the bottom of the economic ladder who, in Washington, pay a far greater portion of their income in state taxes than the wealthy do.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

