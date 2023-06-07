SEATTLE — Washington’s second auction of greenhouse-gas pollution allowances last week raised more than half a billion dollars.

The Department of Ecology announced Wednesday it had sold about 8.6 million 2023 allowances and 2.5 million 2026 allowances, each representing one metric ton of greenhouse-gas emissions.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?