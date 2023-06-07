SEATTLE — A Sammamish planning commissioner who said LGBTQ+ people are "poisoning our kids," among other statements, has resigned amid condemnation from the city and residents.

Wassim Fayed said in comments that drew fire after a Thursday meeting that LGBTQ+ people "spread diseases" and "are not a minority people who are disenfranchised." His roughly six-minute-long remarks, he said, were in response to diversity training the commission had received.



___ ©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?