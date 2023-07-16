North Central Educational Service District announces Stemilt Growers as a recipient of the Washington Association of School Administrators community leadership award. CVCH and Mason sophomore Camille Hutton were also recognized.
The students and staff of Stemilt SEARCH included at graduation, from left to right, Josh Hernke, Emily Hensley, Cole Hale, Karen Cervantes, Luis Perez, Olivia Leonhardt, Kennon Watson, skills trainer Isis Sanchez, instructor Terry Brown and skills trainer Jane Turner
WENATCHEE — The Washington Association of School Administrators recently recognized local organizations and individuals with awards for their work in the community.
Columbia Valley Community Health and Stemilt Growers were announced as recipients of the Community Leadership Award.
CVCH was recognized for providing school-based health care to students and families and Stemilt Growers was recognized for their partnership with Eastmont High School through project SEARCH, an employment preparation program for student interns from Eastmont with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Student Leadership Award was presented to Camille Hutton, a sophomore in the Manson School District, for her school involvement and community service projects.
The awards were presented by Wenatchee School District Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle and the incoming Interim Superintendent Kory Kalahar.
The award were presented to those who have "made outstanding contributions to education, specifically, benefit to students, leadership, motivation, success, cooperation/coordination with local district recognition by others and history of service," according to a news release from CVCH communications and development coordinator Ryan Gerber.
“We are proud to collaborate with our community schools in promoting health and educational equity. We appreciate the recognition ... and look forward to our continued partnerships,” said CVCH CEO Manuel Navarro.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone