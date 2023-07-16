NCESD Awards.jpg

North Central Educational Service District announces Stemilt Growers as a recipient of the Washington Association of School Administrators community leadership award. CVCH and Mason sophomore Camille Hutton were also recognized.

WENATCHEE — The Washington Association of School Administrators recently recognized local organizations and individuals with awards for their work in the community.

Columbia Valley Community Health and Stemilt Growers were announced as recipients of the Community Leadership Award.

Stemilt SEARCH team

The students and staff of Stemilt SEARCH included at graduation, from left to right, Josh Hernke, Emily Hensley, Cole Hale, Karen Cervantes, Luis Perez, Olivia Leonhardt, Kennon Watson, skills trainer Isis Sanchez, instructor Terry Brown and skills trainer Jane Turner

 


