OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson entered the fray Tuesday over a looming abortion ban in Idaho, joining a coalition of 21 of his peers nationwide to file a friend of the court brief charging the ban violates federal law.

The brief supports a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the ban on the grounds it doesn't have adequate exemptions that would allow abortions for people who need lifesaving care, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.



