Washington campgrounds still seeing pandemic boost in visitors

YAKIMA — Campers in Central Washington and beyond have not been deterred by crowds and burn bans this summer — but they're being asked to keep recreation spots clean and safe from wildfires, officials say.
Campgrounds saw an influx of visitors last year because of the pandemic. That trend is continuing, said Victoria Wilkins, spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters. She said there has been an improvement in overparking, which is a positive.
That may be in part due to a big push of messaging by the Forest Service on recreating responsibly, she said. That includes researching destinations ahead of time and having a plan B and plan C in case parking lots are full. When possible, Wilkins recommends going midweek to avoid the weekend crowds.
"If you get to a location and it's full, it's time to find another location," she said. "I feel like we've seen some improvement, but we definitely aren't reaching all of the users."
One indicator: trash left behind at campgrounds and on Forest Service land, a sign that new users aren't following the "pack in, pack out" rule of keeping land clean.
While the Forest Service will have more conclusive data later in the year on use, it's not just the Forest Service seeing sustained interest in outdoor exploration.
Both day use and overnight camping occupation on Washington State Parks land across the state are significantly higher this year than in previous years, data shows. Campsite occupancy from January through June was at 42% this year, up from 34% in 2019 and 29% last year. The dip last year could be in part due to closures in April and May of 2020 in light of the pandemic. But occupancy this June was still higher than last year, at 68% occupancy compared to 67% last June.
And day visitors to state parks land soared this year, with 20.4 million day-use visits recorded from January through June, compared to 13 million to 15 million visits in the same period each year in the past four years.
Still, State Parks spokeswoman Amanda McCarthy said some parks in Eastern Washington have seen short-term closures from wildfires and smoke. Their staff work to monitor conditions and monitor for illegal fires, she said, alongside the state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as local fire authorities.
Recreation closures
The state's Department of Natural Resources temporarily closed its Eastern Washington land to public use on Friday because of fire danger. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said its eastside wildlife areas are available for day use only until further notice.
The closures will be monitored weekly for reopening. But they do impact several large outdoor recreation areas near Yakima, including Ahtanum State Forest southwest of Yakima, Barbecue Flats in the upper Wenas Valley, and Teanaway Community Forest north of Cle Elum. They come as wildfire season has kicked into full gear. As of Tuesday evening, DNR reported there were 10 large fires in the state, and 55 DNR fires in the past 48 hours.
Recreation policy manager Andrea Martin said people can still access national forest lands through DNR land that has been closed, when necessary. But there could be other reasons that access might be limited.
"It is always best to check with the land manager before you go to make sure that the access is not compromised for a fire or some other closure," said Martin. "Do your research on fire danger and on which lands you're planning to recreate on so you have the most up-to-date closure information, and follow rules around campfire safety."
For DNR lands, closure information can be found at dnr.wa.gov/open.
It's important to remember the statewide Level 3 burn ban in place, said McCarthy of the state parks, which monitors for illegal fires.
"Visitors can still enjoy the beauty of our parks and may use gas fire pits and gas grills for the full camping experience," she said.
Getting outside with care
Wilkins said burn bans don't appear to have had an impact on campers' enthusiasm to stay on Forest Service land — they're just carrying on with their activities without a traditional campfire. But she said there's more that campers need to be aware of to help prevent wildfires.
"Fire prevention right now is key," said Wilkins. "I think if folks do choose to come out, they need to have an extreme level of vigilance in fire prevention."
She said while many people think of campfires as the cause of wildfires, other common causes include trailer chains dragging on the road and creating sparks, smoking while on dry vegetation or parking on dry grass.
But summer isn't over, officials said. There is still time to discover new parks and adventures outdoors. Even after summer winds down, adventures can be found through hikes and overnight stays in yurts, said McCarthy.
"There's something for everyone," she said.