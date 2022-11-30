OLYMPIA — As Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends, so do some resources associated with the pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, the Washington State Coronavirus Response website — which houses the state’s vaccine locator, vaccine facts and information for businesses, employers and health care providers — will be decommissioned. Those who visit coronavirus.wa.gov will now be redirected to the Department of Health COVID-19 landing page, which houses much of the same information.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?