BELLINGHAM — All Washington state counties now have an average gas price above $5 a gallon as gas prices across the country continue to climb.
Washington's gas prices have increased, reaching a current average of $5.48 a gallon, a 66-cent increase since last month and the highest recorded average price of gas in the state according to AAA.
As Washington's gas prices have reached record highs, the cost of gas varied greatly by county. As San Juan County averages $6.06 a gallon, Asotin County only averages $5.03, more than a dollar difference.
Washington state also has the fifth-highest gas prices in the country, following California, Nevada, Illinois and Hawaii whose gas prices average up to $6.39 a gallon, according to AAA.
On March 2, 2022, Washington's average gas price was $3.94 a gallon. Only 10 days later, the average price was $4.65 a gallon.
Since the price of gas skyrocketed in March, prices across the country and in Washington state had a hopeful decrease in April, but now are seeing increases yet again.
On April 15, gas prices dipped down to $4.59 a gallon, but quickly increased to $4.97 in 30 days. Prices have continued to rise up to the record highs Washington state is seeing this June.
