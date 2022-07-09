WENATCHEE — The Washington Grain Commission, an industry group that aims to support Washington’s wheat farmers through research and marketing efforts, has announced that Casey Chumrau will be the group’s next CEO.
Chumrau will replace retiring Glen Squires, who will leave the commission on Nov. 1. She will begin with the commission in September.
Squires has served as CEO of the commission for 10 years and has been involved in the group for nearly three decades. Mark Miller, a wheat farmer from Ritzville, chaired the search committee, which led to the selection.
Chumrau joins the WGC from the Idaho Wheat Commission, where she serves as executive director. She has an MBA from the University of Montana and a bachelor’s degree in history with minors in business and Spanish from the University of Oregon.
She previously worked for four years as South America’s U.S. Wheat Associate’s marketing manager.
“Casey comes to Washington with an already solid wheat marketing background and perspective that’s now been layered with a successful record of leading a major state wheat producer organization. There is just no doubt that she will be highly successful for Washington and the broader U.S. wheat industry,” Vince Peterson, president of U.S. Wheat Associates (USW), said in the press release.
Chumrau joins the commission after several challenging years in the Washington wheat industry due to COVID and drier and warmer conditions, among other factors.
Squires said in September that the 2021 output for Washington wheat was the worst since the 1970s.
This year’s harvest should be more bountiful.
According to a May 12 press release from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, winter wheat production for Washington in 2022 was forecast at 121 million bushels, up 70% from 2021. The crop was planted in late summer and early fall.
“Glen has guided the WGC through some big changes to our industry, especially in the last several years pivoting to keep things running through the pandemic. He has been a relentless advocate for Washington small grains and our state’s growers, and we are better off today because of his efforts,” Mike Carstensen, chair of the WGC’s board of commissioners, said in a WGC press release.
In addition to wheat, Squires serves on the executive board of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
“It has been an honor to work for the commissioners and the team members of the WGC on behalf of producers. This is a remarkable industry providing food for peoples of the world. I’m excited for Casey to lead the WGC. She is a proven leader with every needed qualification. Our industry will benefit from her great skill and experience,” Squires said in the press release.