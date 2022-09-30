BIZ-WRK-WASH-NURSING-4-SE

Kevin Saavedra, a Harborview travel nurse, brings a smile to patient Robin Rebecca Lerum, 64, of Gig Harbor, while checking on her during the night shift on Sept. 21.

SEATTLE — When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he’s worked at in less than three years.

He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he’d be eager to return to.

Saavedra, right, jots down a patient's medications.
Saavedra has worked at six hospitals in less than 36 months. He's spent the past eight months working at Harborview.
