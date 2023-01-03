SEATTLE — Most Washington employers now must include salary information in job postings under a law that went into effect Sunday.

The pay transparency law makes Washington one of a handful of states that now require most employers to disclose wage scales or salary ranges in postings, rather than waiting until an offer is made.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times

