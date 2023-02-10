YAKIMA — A bill proposed in the Legislature would lower the blood alcohol concentration limit for driving to 0.05% in Washington.

Yakima Valley lawmakers have reservations about Senate Bill 5002, which puts Washington in position to be the second state to restrict the legal limit for drivers to that level.



___ (c)2023 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

