Dieu Ngo, left, and Que Anh sell traditional Vietnamese clothing and decorative firecrackers in preparation for the Lunar New Year at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon in Southern California. Washington state is considering making the Lunar New Year a paid legal holiday. 

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SEATTLE — Washington could become the first state in the U.S. to make Lunar New Year a paid legal holiday.

Lunar New Year celebrations are cherished by many Washington residents with roots in East Asia and Southeast Asia, so establishing an official holiday would send a message of respect and solidarity, said Rep. My-Linh Thai, a Democrat, who’s sponsoring the bill in the Legislature.



