WASHINGTON, D.C. — When members of Congress passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill last week to fund the government for most of 2023, they included more than $15 billion in funds directed to specific projects in communities across the country, including more than $464 million to Washington, according to disclosures from appropriators.

Many Republicans who voted against the full spending package, including those who represent central and Eastern Washington in the House, nevertheless chose to request so-called earmarks for their constituents, arguing the process gives local communities more say in how their federal tax dollars are spent. But for the second time in as many years, all three lawmakers who represent North Idaho in the House and Senate opted out of the process, saying the projects are an irresponsible use of taxpayer money.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

