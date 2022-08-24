Purchase Access

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A man who went on a multi-state crime spree throughout the Inland Northwest in January was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

Jesse Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Washington, pleaded guilty to 16 charges in July, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery. He was sentenced on Aug. 12.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

