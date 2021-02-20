OLYMPIA — The use of the potent opioid Fentanyl contributed to a significant rise in Washington overdose deaths during the first half of 2020, according to state data released Friday.
The state reported 835 overdose deaths in the first six months of 2020, indicating a 38% increase in such deaths compared to the same time period in 2019. During that time, deaths involving fentanyl more than doubled from 137 to 309, the release read.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may be connected to the increase in deaths as well, said Bob Lutz, the state Department of Health's medical adviser for COVID-19 reponse.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us," Lutz said. "Those Washingtonians with substance use disorder may have found themselves using more frequently, and unfortunately, the data suggest they are also overdosing more often."
Data for 2020 is still preliminary and may be updated as more investigations close and hospitals submit more data, according to the DOH data dashboard.
Overdose deaths often involve more than one substance and have disproportionately impacted racial and ethnic groups with inequitable health outcomes, according to the release. Such groups include Native Americas, Hispanics and Black people.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 100 times stronger than morphine that was originally developed for cancer patients, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The opioid has been increasingly found in counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioid pills with M30 or A215 imprints, the release read. It also has been found mixed with powders and black tar heroin, often without the user's knowledge.