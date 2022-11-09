SEATTLE — In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums.

On Advisory Vote 39, 59.2% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel "repealed," while 40.8% wanted the increase "maintained." The tax bump — projected by legislative staff to raise $26 million over 16 years — is part of the $17 billion, 16-year transportation funding package approved during the last session.



