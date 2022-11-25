A lot of factors go into election victories — from a candidate’s story to the money spent to promote a vision. But in the end, election results come down to the math of turnout: who voted and who didn’t.

Case in point: Washington’s 2022 midterm elections, which saw Democrats hanging on to a pair of competitive House seats, the secretary of state’s office and a strong reelection win for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?